Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha homeowner was arrested after fire investigators claim they intentionally set a fire in their house.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, on Thursday at 9:22 p.m. crews responded to a house fire near 34th and Newport Ave.

Crews could see light smoke showing from the roof and firefighters forced their entry into the home to extinguish the fire on the main floor.

Omaha Fire says the owner of the home was there at the time of the fire and left when crews entered the building.

No injuries were reported.

The building sustained roughly $20,000 in damages as a result of the fire.

After an investigation, Omaha Fire says the fire was set intentionally and the owner was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree arson.

