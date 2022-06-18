Advertisement

Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house

(WGCL)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha homeowner was arrested after fire investigators claim they intentionally set a fire in their house.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, on Thursday at 9:22 p.m. crews responded to a house fire near 34th and Newport Ave.

Crews could see light smoke showing from the roof and firefighters forced their entry into the home to extinguish the fire on the main floor.

Omaha Fire says the owner of the home was there at the time of the fire and left when crews entered the building.

No injuries were reported.

The building sustained roughly $20,000 in damages as a result of the fire.

After an investigation, Omaha Fire says the fire was set intentionally and the owner was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree arson.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
Kyle Miotke
NSP: Missing Indiana girl found near Kearney
One person killed, two injured in north Omaha crash
Omaha Police to street racers: We’re coming after you

Latest News

Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured after overnight shooting in Omaha Old Market
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 17
6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week