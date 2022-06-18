David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Comfortable conditions this morning will quickly turn hot and humid by this afternoon. Hazy sunshine will push temperatures to near 90 by the lunch hour, with low 90s expected this afternoon. With the high humidity levels, expect heat index readings to reach 100 at times, perhaps as high as 105 in a few spots. We will see a southeast breeze gusting up to 25mph at times, which may bring some minor relief, but certainly be prepared for intense heat if you are planning to be outdoors today.

Heat Index Forecast Today (WOWT)

Temperatures continue to climb for the second half of the weekend. We add on a few degrees to the afternoon high, topping out around 96 in Omaha. With the humidity, heat index readings will likely reach to around 105 in the metro, perhaps as high as 108 in a few spots. Winds will once again gusty out of the south up to 20mph at times, bringing some minor relief, but still very uncomfortable.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The heat wave continues into early next week. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are 6 First Alert Days as the heat index soars well over 100 each day. We’ll see very little relief overnight, as temperatures only fall into the middle and upper 70s. A cold front finally enters the pictures by Tuesday evening bringing a chance for some storms, and a slight cool-down for the middle of next week

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.