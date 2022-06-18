CWS 2022: Host groups help teams navigate Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each year it takes countless people to make sure the College World Series is a well-oiled machine. That includes taking care of the teams.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are no stranger to Omaha. They were here back in 2019. In fact, the team has made 11 CWS appearances.

Head coach Dave Van Horn knows this place very well.

“Man, it never gets old. I’ll tell you. It’s really tough to get here, so many good teams at this level now,” said coach Dave Van Horn, Arkansas head coach.

His players though are not so familiar with Omaha.

So an entire team is working behind the scenes, keeping the players fed, showing them to their practice location and hosting events like Friday’s lunch.

From the second they touched down in Omaha, the Exchange Club has been there for all the teams’ needs.

“Made arrangements to meet their plane when they were going to arrive,” said Tom Helligso with Exchange Club of Omaha. “We go down to the airport with a moving truck, we try to wear their colors before we go down there, and help them to the hotel. They have tons of stuff, these teams come in with lots of equipment. We help them get to the hotel while they are here during the week.”

The Exchange Club of Omaha is part of a bigger national organization. The group is all about philanthropy. One of its biggest missions is child abuse prevention.

Hosting CWS is a joy for members. They’ve been doing it for decades.

Coach Van Horn says the exchange club makes it easy for his team to just stay focused on the game while they are in town.

“Just getting us to the hotel number one, showing us the ropes. I think maybe for the new guys just to see somebody there that cares and helps. We are not just out on an island somewhere.”

The Razorbacks can rest assured they will be well taken care of during their time in Omaha.

“We just really enjoy doing it. It’s a labor of love.”

Members of the exchange club tell us they try and get healthy food for the players as much as they can. We asked – so far, players have been enjoying pizza and Chick-fil-A.

