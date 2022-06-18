CWS 2022: Day one game recaps

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Oklahoma and Texas A&M opened up the action on the diamond for the 2022 Men’s College World Series, both teams having an electric day at the plate. Sooners jumped out to an early lead, putting up a 7-spot in the second inning, including a three-run bomb from catcher Jimmy Crooks. OU second baseman Jackson Nicklaus added four more runs in the fourth inning with a grand slam.

Despite the Aggies ripping two long balls of their own off the bats of Jordan Thompson and Austin Bost and plating an additional four runs in the seventh, Oklahoma got the first win of the 2022 CWS, 13-8. The 21 combined runs scored between Oklahoma and Texas A&M is a record at Charles Schwab Field in the College World Series.

In the evening, Notre Dame and Texas battled in front of a crowd of 25, 135. The Irish opened things up with an opposite-field home run from Jared Miller in the first inning. Notre Dame held the lead for the remainder of the game, defeating the Longhorns, 7-3.

Texas and Texas A&M will face off Sunday in an elimination game at 1pm. Notre Dame and Oklahoma will play at 6pm Sunday in the winners bracket.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.