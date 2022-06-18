Advertisement

CWS 2022: Day one game recaps

Notre Dame pitcher John Michael Bertrand watches a throw to a Texas batter during the third...
Notre Dame pitcher John Michael Bertrand watches a throw to a Texas batter during the third inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Oklahoma and Texas A&M opened up the action on the diamond for the 2022 Men’s College World Series, both teams having an electric day at the plate. Sooners jumped out to an early lead, putting up a 7-spot in the second inning, including a three-run bomb from catcher Jimmy Crooks. OU second baseman Jackson Nicklaus added four more runs in the fourth inning with a grand slam.

Despite the Aggies ripping two long balls of their own off the bats of Jordan Thompson and Austin Bost and plating an additional four runs in the seventh, Oklahoma got the first win of the 2022 CWS, 13-8. The 21 combined runs scored between Oklahoma and Texas A&M is a record at Charles Schwab Field in the College World Series.

In the evening, Notre Dame and Texas battled in front of a crowd of 25, 135. The Irish opened things up with an opposite-field home run from Jared Miller in the first inning. Notre Dame held the lead for the remainder of the game, defeating the Longhorns, 7-3.

Texas and Texas A&M will face off Sunday in an elimination game at 1pm. Notre Dame and Oklahoma will play at 6pm Sunday in the winners bracket.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire
168th Street reopens in southwest Omaha, proceed with caution
Omaha Police to street racers: We’re coming after you
Nebraska DHHS disburse 4th round of P-EBT benefits
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

Latest News

CWS 2022: Host groups help teams navigate Omaha
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
CWS 2022: Life while competing at College World Series
CWS 2022: Life while competing at College World Series
6 On Your Side: $30 parking makes debut
6 On Your Side: $30 parking makes debut