Advertisement

Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident

Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.
Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of 10 is lucky to be alive following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday near the Wood River interchange.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a van was cut off by another vehicle, lost control and rolled.

All 10 occupants in the van, including 8 children, were wearing seat belts and sustained only minor injuries.

Troopers cited the other driver for careless driving.

NSP Troop C shared on social media that there was a tremendous response involved in this situation, with so many patients.

The Wood River Fire & Rescue Department shared a post on its Facebook page, giving a big thank you to all who helped.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire
168th Street reopens in southwest Omaha, proceed with caution
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect

Latest News

Omaha fire crews respond to Friday morning house fire
Douglas County Health Department offers backyard pool safety tips
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa leaders comment on state supreme court’s abortion ruling reversal
Nebraska unemployment rate lowest in nation’s history