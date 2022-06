LIVE: Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, two of whom have died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said two people died in the shooting. Another person was being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police said a little after 6 p.m., a lone suspect walked into the church, located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive, where a small gathering was being held. The suspect then began shooting.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

Rev. Kelley Hudlow, Missioner for Clergy Formation for the Diocese of Alabama, said the event is shocking and she knows the church family needs everyone’s prayers.

“We need everybody out there. Whatever your faith or your belief system is to pray, to think, to mediate, to just send love to this community because they’re going to need all of it,” she said.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

