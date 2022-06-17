One person killed, two injured in North Omaha Crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a traffic crash in North Omaha.

Omaha Police were dispatched to the scene at North 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Thursday at 9:22 p.m.

According to a release, a 2010 Ford Ranger was headed north on 72nd Street and attempting to turn left onto Military Avenue when a 2018 Chevy Camaro going south on 72nd Street hit it.

Police say the collision caused the Chevy to hit a metal power pole and the support for the overhead traffic signals.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Larry D Bonner III, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger of the Camaro and the driver of the Ford Ranger have injuries not considered life-threatening.

The intersection at 72nd and Military had several lane closures while officers investigated. It has since reopened.

