Omaha fire crews respond to Friday morning house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews responded to a small house fire that produced a large amount of smoke Friday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 10:45 a.m. Friday to a home near 16th and H Street for a fire alarm.

The fire department says crews could see smoke coming from the home on arrival, reportedly from burned food. The response was upgraded shortly after when a fire in the kitchen was exposed to nearby combustibles.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

All residents of the home evacuated before the fire department arrived due to smoke. No injuries to fire crews were reported. The home sustained roughly $5,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.