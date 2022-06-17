NSP: Missing Indiana girl found near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old girl who had been missing from Indiana was found earlier this week during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Kyle Miotke, 20, of Elizabeth, Colo., was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a trooper found the missing girl hiding in the pickup.

Nebraska State Patrol said in a release Friday that troopers had arrested the Colorado man Wednesday after pulling him over because his vehicle matched the description of the Ford F-150 that of a suspect vehicle. NSP had been advised about the suspect vehicle about 20 minutes before troopers spotted it, the release states.

NSP said he is facing several charges in Indiana, including promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Miotke is being held in Buffalo County Jail.

