Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover decreases with temperatures beginning to rise

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Overnight thunderstorms rolled through areas south of Interstate 80.

Those will continue to weaken and slide southeast away from us early this morning.

As the morning goes on, cloud cover will be decreasing and that will lead to temperatures jumping to the low 90s for highs.

The mugginess will be noticeable today and result in it feeling a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

6/17 Muggy Meter
6/17 Muggy Meter(WOWT)

This is the beginning of a building heat wave that will see dangerous conditions take hold for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Temperatures top out in the 90s on both Sunday and Tuesday with a high likely in the triple digits on Monday.

Each day will have a heat index that could top 105 degrees.

Relief finally arrives as a cold front arrives Tuesday night with a brief cool down expected on Wednesday.

Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible with that front’s passage.

