Iowa leaders comment on state supreme court’s abortion ruling reversal

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Speaker of the Iowa House issued statements following the state Supreme Court ruling Friday that reversed an earlier ruling guaranteeing the right to an abortion.

The court, now composed almost entirely of Republican appointees, concluded that a less conservative court wrongly decided that abortion is among the fundamental privacy rights guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution and federal law. The decision paves the way for drastic limits or even an outright ban on abortion in the state, as other conservative states have done in recent months.

“Today’s ruling is a significant victory in our fight to protect the unborn,” Reynolds said in a statement Friday morning. “The Iowa Supreme Court reversed its earlier 2018 decision, which made Iowa the most abortion-friendly state in the country. Every life is sacred and should be protected, and as long as I’m governor that is exactly what I will do.”

Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, underscored House Republicans’ pro-life commitments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

