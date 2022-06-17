Advertisement

Iowa governor signs bill for George Washington Carver Day

(PHOTO: Office of the Governor of Iowa)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After signing several bills into law earlier this week, Iowa Gov. Reynolds has signed another connecting a prominent Black agricultural scientist to the Hawkeye State.

Gov. Reynolds signed the bill SF2380 to have George Washington Carver Day on February 1st which is also Black History Month.

Besides being known for his use of crops such as peanuts to create numerous things we use on a daily basis, the scientist has connections to Iowa as being the first Black student at Iowa State.

Read Gov. Reynold’s bill establishing George Washington Carver Day

