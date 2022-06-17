Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024.

The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds at the beginning of June asking her to veto the bill, saying Iowa should keep gaming decisions under the purview of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

