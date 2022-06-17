Funeral services for fallen Iowa deputy to be held Saturday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Fremont County deputy will be laid to rest this weekend.

Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday after his patrol car crashed into a combine. Officials announced the funeral arrangements Thursday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says the funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sidney High School, 2754 Knox Road. The burial will be at Hamburg Cemetery and include law enforcement and fire department honors.

Funeral traffic will be directed to enter Sidney High School east using Foote St. which turns into Knox Road. As traffic approaches the school, officers will direct all vehicles into the rodeo pasture to the north of the high school. From that point, vehicles will be directed to designated areas.

Fremont County, Iowa was struck by tragedy Tuesday.

