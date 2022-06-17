Advertisement

Funeral services for fallen Iowa deputy to be held Saturday

Fremont County, Iowa, Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after his...
Fremont County, Iowa, Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after his patrol car crashed into a combine.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Fremont County deputy will be laid to rest this weekend.

Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday after his patrol car crashed into a combine. Officials announced the funeral arrangements Thursday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says the funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sidney High School, 2754 Knox Road. The burial will be at Hamburg Cemetery and include law enforcement and fire department honors.

Funeral traffic will be directed to enter Sidney High School east using Foote St. which turns into Knox Road. As traffic approaches the school, officers will direct all vehicles into the rodeo pasture to the north of the high school. From that point, vehicles will be directed to designated areas.

Fremont County, Iowa was struck by tragedy Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire
168th Street reopens in southwest Omaha, proceed with caution
Omaha Police to street racers: We’re coming after you
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

Latest News

Emily's Friday evening forecast
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill
Iowa governor signs bill for George Washington Carver Day
Kathryn Morrissey, Executive Director of the College World Series
CWS 2022: Executive director looks back at her career as she prepares to retire