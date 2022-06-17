Fire damages Pender church, sanctuary saved

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A northeast Nebraska church was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

Dozens of volunteer firefighters helped put out the fire at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. The church council said they are thankful someone noticed the smoke and first responders were able to contain the fire to the educational unit. The church sanctuary where worship services are held was spared but there is soot and smoke damage throughout the building.

Fire damage inside St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender. (Melissa Hansen)

The church will be temporarily closed while the damage is cleaned up. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pender has opened its doors to the St. Mark’s church congregation to attend worship.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

The church has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years and tributes have been pouring in on the church’s Facebook page as they post updates about the fire.

In one post, the church shared an ethereal photo of the sanctuary that was saved, while a beam of light streams in above a cross.

The St. Mark's Lutheran Church sanctuary was spared but there is soot and smoke damage throughout the building. (St. Mark's Lutheran Church)

