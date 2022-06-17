Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those trying to park near the stadium for the College World Series, you’ve probably noticed something new: Parking meters charging $30.

The fee is good for up to 12 hours.

The city claims it’s so fans don’t get ticketed for expired two and three-hour meters near the stadium.

Not everyone is a fan of the change.

Usually finding a parking spot in Omaha isn’t a big deal, but that changes when the College World Series comes to town.

“It took us what, 15 minutes to get a spot, so just glad to find a spot,” Garner Wilson of Lincoln said.

“I’m glad it was open because we pulled down here and they were already taken so it was pretty good. I’m not going to gripe about it,” Amy Grace from Oklahoma said.

But just how much you pay to park depends on which corner you stand on.

Beginning this year, Park Omaha flagged 154 meters close to the stadium with a $30 charge for up to 12 hours.

The goal is fan convenience, but some are calling it price gouging.

“I don’t like it, I think it’s wrong,” Dean Woods of Council Bluffs said. “But what are we going to do about it?”

“Yeah, there’s a little price gouging in it,” Jackson Grace of Oklahoma said. “You have to do what you have to do to make money.”

“I think it’s awful, especially at my age trying to walk,” Katie Woods of Council Bluffs said.

Susan Bielemeier from Oregon said her group found a lot for $15.

“We just drove around the block and kind of took an average probably and said OK this one’s got lots of spots, it’s closer to the stadium and so it was good enough, that’s what we think,” she said.

Across the street, lot parking was $20.

Right across the street from the $30 meters were other 10-hour meters.

Todd Morehead of Papillion paid $1.25 for five hours.

“It’s always difficult this time of year with the CWS you just kind of get what you get,” he said. “We just kind of got fortunate, we saw it just figured well pull in there and pay whatever it is. It’s not 30.”

There are other options. Circulating buses and even scooters if you don’t want to plug a meter. The $30 meters do give fans time to enjoy the games without worrying about getting a ticket for an expired meter.

“I don’t know if it’s reasonable or not, but it’s what you pay and you’re stuck with it,” Garner Wilson said.

“Well, it worked for us it was the first one we found that was available for the public since they closed the public parking lot northeast of us,” Cole Bures of O’Dell, Nebraska said. “So I guess it is what it is.”

Ken Smith of Park Omaha tells 6 News most of the 154 meters priced at $30 for 12 hours are two and three-hour meters.

He said the majority of those parking near the stadium stay for an extended period of time and this is a more convenient way for them to avoid parking tickets.

The reserved parking spot expires after the event ends.

