Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat through the weekend

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler and Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The focus of the forecast over the next several days is the building heat wave with temperatures topping out in the 90s from Friday through Sunday. Monday sees the peak of the heat with highs likely reaching the triple digits. Sunday through Tuesday are 6 First Alert Days due to the intense heat.

6 First Alert Days
6 First Alert Days(wowt)

This will bring us near record highs Monday and with overnight lows only dropping to about 80, there will be little relief even overnight.

Heat Alerts
Heat Alerts(wowt)

Heat Alerts are in place for most of the region with Heat Index values between 100-110 daily! If you’re trying to work in some outdoor chores this weekend plan around the heat! Saturday you should get out before noon or after 7 PM to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Getting outdoors
Getting outdoors(wowt)

Some signs of improvement arrive by the middle of next week as a cold front pushes in. This will spark storm chances Tuesday evening which linger into Wednesday... highs will fall briefly into the low 80s. Enjoy! We’ll soar back to the 90s by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire
168th Street reopens in southwest Omaha, proceed with caution
Omaha Police to street racers: We’re coming after you
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

Latest News

Hourly Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover decreases with temperatures beginning to rise
Friday highs
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms Thursday night then heat takes over
CWS 2022: Severe weather outlook
CWS 2022: Severe weather outlook
6 First Alert Day: Heat Wave Builds
6 First Alert Day: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week