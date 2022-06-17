Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The focus of the forecast over the next several days is the building heat wave with temperatures topping out in the 90s from Friday through Sunday. Monday sees the peak of the heat with highs likely reaching the triple digits. Sunday through Tuesday are 6 First Alert Days due to the intense heat.

6 First Alert Days (wowt)

This will bring us near record highs Monday and with overnight lows only dropping to about 80, there will be little relief even overnight.

Heat Alerts (wowt)

Heat Alerts are in place for most of the region with Heat Index values between 100-110 daily! If you’re trying to work in some outdoor chores this weekend plan around the heat! Saturday you should get out before noon or after 7 PM to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Getting outdoors (wowt)

Some signs of improvement arrive by the middle of next week as a cold front pushes in. This will spark storm chances Tuesday evening which linger into Wednesday... highs will fall briefly into the low 80s. Enjoy! We’ll soar back to the 90s by Thursday.

