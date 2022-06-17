CWS 2022: Tourette Syndrome doesn’t hinder Stanford pitcher’s success on the mound

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha is different for every team in the College World Series. For one Stanford baseball player, that road has included one extra obstacle.

Stanford pitcher Justin Moore has Tourette Syndrome. It’s a neurological disorder that causes a person to have sudden, repetitive tics, whether it’s movements or vocalizations.

It’s made being a college athlete especially challenging, Moore said.

“It was definitely more difficult from the emotional and the self-security standpoint,” he said. “It’s never bothered me playing athletics, especially pitching, throwing a football, whatever. When the play’s happening, my tics go away. I’ve never had a tic bother me in a game which is really cool.”

That wasn’t always the case.

“It was really difficult in elementary school when I kinda found out I had it, and all my classmates were staring at me, asking what I was doing,” he said. “Obviously, their questions are benign. They’re not trying to attack me but when was young it felt like that.”

His faith has helped him come to terms with the condition.

“God’s blessed me with so many things, and he made me who I am for a reason and Tourette’s was a part of, a part of his plan,” he said.

He also had some words of encouragement for others who might be having trouble feeling like they don’t fit in.

“So anyone else out there struggling with tics or any other sort of insecurity or disability or whatever it may be, God made you for a reason, and stand tall and people will respect you,” he said.

