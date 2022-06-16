Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Starting to heat up with some storm chances later tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning hours will be cool today but we’ll be able to heat up to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Thankfully it won’t be all too humid as that happens though. The muggy meter may actually dip into the pleasant range at times this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

After the high of 90 today, there is the chance of a spotty storm after 4pm. Those will be very sparse if they develop though. There is a slightly better chance of a few more storms after 7pm into the overnight hours and a couple of those could be severe. The best bet for those will be south of I-80 and will move southeast after they develop.

Storm Chances
Storm Chances(WOWT)
Severe Threat Tonight
Severe Threat Tonight(WOWT)

The storms will be long gone by Friday morning and we’ll start the process of heating up yet again very quickly. We’ll likely climb into the lower 90s by Friday afternoon. Mid 90s are in the forecast Saturday and upper 90s by Sunday. That will make for a very hot an humid opening CWS weekend.

CWS Opening Weekend
CWS Opening Weekend(WOWT)

The hottest and most dangerous day will be Monday and we’ve made that a 6 First Alert Day. Get the latest info on that here.

