Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College World Series doesn’t just bring fans to Omaha. Hundreds of baseball players will be here, too, as teams from youth through high-school ages take part in tournaments across the Omaha-metro.

That requires dozens of umpires. One talked with 6 News about some recent close calls — off the field.

When Steve Balkovec umps a game, he strives to be right, not popular.

“I don’t mind being yelled at,” he said. “I like the crowd to get involved.”

But not after he calls “game over.”

“I’ve had three experiences since May 17, whether it’s high school or youth of parents coming out to the parking lot and voicing their opinion of why they don’t like you,” Balkovec said.

One fan didn’t use a thumb to call out the ump who called 911.

“He was escalating the situation, and parents started coming over that were actually supporting him,” Balkovec said.

After the fan fanned the flames with others, everyone left the parking lot before police arrived. The incident involved a student and a parent. The high school banned both of them from attending sporting events for the remainder of the season.

Balkovec has learned when putting away his shin guards and mask, his cell phone becomes his protective gear.

“This gives us the proof that we need and also the video or pictures we need to identify you and also the voice recordings,” he said.

He has umpired 165 games in three months, occasionally calling out a fan, but not directly. The veteran umpire says a vast majority of fans respect him and the game.

“Fans are pretty good here,” he said.

But he’s growing more concerned about post-game confrontations when cooler heads aren’t prevailing.

“The other confrontation, the guy was out in the parking lot in his vehicle, and when I left and got on the road, he decided to tailgate me attempted to side-swipe me and cut me off,” Balkovec said.

Balkovec said he’ll stay in the game, always reminding fans and coaches about good memories made on the ball field that shouldn’t be overshadowed by bad behavior in the stands or parking lot.

“So if you want to come up and apologize and say, ‘Hey I acted out of line’ — that’s OK,” he said.

