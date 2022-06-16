OPD to street racers: We’re coming after you

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department says it has identified dozens of people involved in street racing. So the warning is out: We’re coming after you.

OPD says it used surveillance and other investigative techniques to identify 18 people “displaying exhibition of speed”, 13 people who participated in reckless driving, and 60 others who entered closed property parking lots to congregate and watch illegal street racing.

The police department will spend several weeks contacting those who have been identified to issue citations.

OPD encourages anyone who observes groups of people congregating in closed parking lots or participating in illegal street racing and reckless driving to call 911 and report it.

The department says street racing and reckless driving associated with it have increased since the pandemic began in Omaha and nationwide.

You can read more on the legal ramifications here:

60-6,195.

Racing on highways; violation; penalty.

(1) No person shall drive any vehicle on any highway in any race, speed competition or contest, drag race or acceleration contest, test of physical endurance, or exhibition of speed or acceleration or for the purpose of making a speed record, and no person shall in any manner participate in any such race, competition, contest, test, or exhibition.

(2) For purposes of this section:

(a) Drag race shall mean the operation of two or more vehicles from a point side by side at accelerating speeds in a competitive attempt to outdistance each other or the operation of one or more vehicles over a common selected course, each starting at the same point and proceeding to the same point, for the purpose of comparing the relative speeds or power of acceleration of such vehicle or vehicles within a certain distance or time limit; and

(b) Racing shall mean the use of one or more vehicles in an attempt to outgain or outdistance another vehicle, to prevent another vehicle from passing, to arrive at a given destination ahead of another vehicle or vehicles, or to test the physical stamina or endurance of drivers over long-distance driving routes.

(3) Any person convicted of violating this section shall be guilty of a Class II misdemeanor.60-6,213.

60-6, 213

Reckless driving.

Any person who drives any motor vehicle in such a manner as to indicate an indifferent or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property shall be guilty of reckless driving.

Sec. 20-156

Remaining after closing.

It shall be unlawful for any person to remain in or upon any property open to the public after it has been closed without being invited, licensed or privileged to do so.

