Omaha NAACP plans Juneteenth parade

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Branch NAACP is making plans for a parade this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.

While the actual Juneteenth holiday is Sunday, June 19, the parade is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday. It will start at 24th and Lake streets and proceed to 24th and Sprague streets.

Parade organizers said there will be no parking along the parade route, per the Omaha Police Department.

The term Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth. The holiday, also called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, celebrates the day in 1865 when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free — more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia. The next year, the now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston.

Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.