Election 2022: Nebraska’s First Lady endorses Democrat Pansing-Brooks for Congress

Patty Pansing Brooks won the Dem. nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The governor and his wife seem to be standing on opposite sides of the aisle when it comes to Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

Susanne Shore, First Lady of Nebraska, endorsed Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks to be the state’s next representative for the seat formerly occupied by Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned the position in March after he was found guilty of campaign finance violations and lying to the FBI.

Six months ago, when the campaigns were focused on the state’s May primary and Congressman Fortenberry was still in the race and running for re-election, Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman endorsed Republican Mike Flood for the seat.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will face off first in the June 28 special election to serve out the remainder of Fortenberry’s term and again in November to earn their way to representing the 1st District for the next term.

The news comes a day after the governor’s office announced that Ricketts and Shore had tested positive for COVID-19.

