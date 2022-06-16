Advertisement

Nebraska DHHS disburse 4th round of P-EBT benefits

DHHS dispersed a one-time P-EBT payment for families in March
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services started to disburse P-EBT benefits for eligible families Thursday.

DHHS dispersed a one-time P-EBT payment for families in March.

According to the release, families that qualify for the fourth round of P-EBT and already have a P-EBT card will have their benefits automatically loaded if no changes have occurred. Those who don’t have a P-EBT card will get one in the mail.

Officials determine the benefits based on a student’s COVID-19-related absences per month.

The release states that students who missed 16 or more days will receive $121 per month, students who missed 6-15 days will receive $71 per month, and students who missed 1-5 days will receive $21 per month.

The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. It’s reported the program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Families can use P-EBT benefits at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept SNAP EBT and for online groceries at Amazon, Aldi, and Walmart according to the release.

Officials say receiving P-EBT benefits won’t affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits and the benefits are good for one year after receiving them.

DHHS manages the disbursement and is in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire
CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series
The Sheriff’s Office planned to escort his body from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in...
Fremont County Sheriff reports deputy’s death after crash

Latest News

CWS 2022: Fans in pursuit of home run baseballs
Patty Pansing Brooks won the Dem. nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional...
Election 2022: Nebraska’s First Lady endorses Democrat Pansing-Brooks for Congress
CWS 2022: What's new at Baseball Village
College World Series is back! Opening Day a home run with fans
CWS 2022: Coaches & players excited for College World Series
CWS 2022: Coaches & players excited for College World Series