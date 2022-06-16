Nebraska DHHS disburse 4th round of P-EBT benefits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services started to disburse P-EBT benefits for eligible families Thursday.

DHHS dispersed a one-time P-EBT payment for families in March.

According to the release, families that qualify for the fourth round of P-EBT and already have a P-EBT card will have their benefits automatically loaded if no changes have occurred. Those who don’t have a P-EBT card will get one in the mail.

Officials determine the benefits based on a student’s COVID-19-related absences per month.

The release states that students who missed 16 or more days will receive $121 per month, students who missed 6-15 days will receive $71 per month, and students who missed 1-5 days will receive $21 per month.

The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. It’s reported the program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Families can use P-EBT benefits at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept SNAP EBT and for online groceries at Amazon, Aldi, and Walmart according to the release.

Officials say receiving P-EBT benefits won’t affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits and the benefits are good for one year after receiving them.

DHHS manages the disbursement and is in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education.

