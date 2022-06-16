Lakin Family Park opens in Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kids in Council Bluffs now have a brand new hangout spot for the summer.

On Wednesday community members celebrated the grand opening of Lakin Family Park, which sits adjacent to the Charles E. Lakin YMCA.

“We’ve had our YMCA open for four years. We anticipated we were going to get about 3,000 members; we ended up with 10,000 members in our YMCA. So right away we knew we needed more space,” says Leo McIntosh, Group Vice President of YMCA of Greater Omaha.

Summer camp kids were the first to try out the new space, equipped with a playground, basketball court, and plenty of room to run around.

But the new space didn’t come without controversy. Back in 2021, the Council Bluffs city council voted to sell Baughn Street and close it down to create the park. Neighbors fought back to keep their street open, even taking it to court. The city filed a motion to dismiss the case.

But on Wednesday it was all smiles at the ribbon-cutting.

Going forward McIntosh hopes this can be a place everyone will enjoy.

“All the parents and all the families that have been talking to me over the last several weeks about how important this park is to them and they can’t wait to bring their kids out here and families walking down here, having lunch and having birthday parties. We’re just really excited to see how this is going to impact this community,” says McIntosh.

“Being able to have this outdoor space for our summer day camp users to come out and use on a daily basis is going to make a huge difference for our programming,” said President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Omaha, Rebecca Deterding.

The new park is open to the public regardless of a YMCA membership and park hours will match the YMCA’s.

