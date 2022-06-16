Federal court sentences Nebraska man for possession of guns after two children found in Kansas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported weekly sentencing updates.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Tanner Joel Leichleiter, 32, of Tekamah was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to eight years for possessing 10 firearms, including an assault rifle. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tekamah Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff, and Wichita Police Department, it’s reported that Leichleiter pleaded guilty last August to being a drug user and possession of guns. According to the release, Leichleiter’s co-defendant, Nora Gilda Guevara-Triana, requested him to teach her grandchildren’s mother a lesson by taking the children, ages four and seven from Tekamah to Kansas without car seats or shoes in April 2020. Leichleiter was found with the children when a farmer was able to spot him and the car from an Amber Alert that was issued. The release further states marijuana, a pit bull, and 10 guns were scattered throughout the car with the children and the drugs and guns were within reach.

