Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms bubble up this evening before heat takes over for the weekend

By Emily Roehler and Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have bubbled up this afternoon.

Expect scattered thunderstorms to continue to develop this evening and overnight, especially along and south of Interstate 80.

A few of these could get strong with some gusty winds and hail possible.

Downpours will also be possible and, since the storms will not be moving all that quickly, the rain could add up in a hurry.

These should gradually drift southeast through the night and wrap up by Friday morning.

Then the focus becomes the building heat wave with temperatures topping out in the 90s from Friday through Sunday.

Monday sees the peak of the heat with highs likely reaching the triple digits.

There will not be much relief overnight either with lows near 80 degrees.

Some signs of improvement arrive by the middle of next week as a cold front pushes in.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

