CWS 2022 EVENT GUIDE: What you need to know before heading to the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Who’s ready for some baseball?

As you prepare to head to downtown Omaha in the coming days for food, fun — and yes, also baseball — 6 News is On Your Side helping you make your plans to attend this year’s College World Series.

OPENING DAY

The 2022 College World Series gets underway this week with opening day activities and celebrations set for Thursday.

Teams will begin practicing at 9 a.m., and Fan Fest will open at 11 a.m.

That evening, join baseball fans far and wide for a special screening of “Field of Dreams” at 6:30 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field, just ahead of Opening Ceremonies at 9 p.m., which will include a fireworks finale.

GAME DAYS

Games get underway at 1 p.m. Friday, when Oklahoma and Texas A&M take the field. Game 2, matching up Notre Dame and Texas, is set to start at 6 p.m.

Games 3-12 follow that same schedule through Wednesday, June 22. Finals start Saturday, June 25.

THEME DAYS & GIVEAWAYS

Fans are encouraged to participate in theme days planned throughout the tournament.

June 20: On Teacher Appreciation Day , the first 250 teachers get a Levy gift card when they present their teacher ID for Game 7, starting at 1 p.m. For the 6 p.m. game, kids can run the bases during Youth & Family Night activities.

June 21: There will be a sunglasses giveaway at Game 9, starting at 1 p.m.

June 21: Game 10, starting at 6 p.m., will honor “ Heroes in the Heartland ” with a flyover in recognition of those serving in U.S. armed services as well as first-responders.

June 22: At Game 12, starting at 6 p.m., fans are encouraged to wear their favorite country apparel for Country Night . Fans attending the 1 p.m. game can collect a Rawlings keychain .

June 23: Get out your favorite vintage gear to celebrate Throwback Thursday.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Omaha Police shared details Wednesday about what to watch for to stay safe during this year’s tournament.

A big concern is security in and around the College World Series.

