CWS 2022: Fans in pursuit of home run baseballs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fans got to the ballpark early Thursday with one thing in mind: to get a souvenir.

Three Worrell brothers from Waverly camped out in the left-field early.

They have a singular purpose: get a home run ball and if that doesn’t work, convince the outfielders who are shagging baseballs during batting practice to toss one into the stands.

Brody, the oldest of this bunch, convinced a Texas A&M player to give him a souvenir. He said he’d play rock, paper, scissors for it, other fans tried similar methods.

One of the players had an idea of his own as this youngster from Arizona explained it to 6 News.

“We had to say JT sucks five times to get the ball,” said Weston Vundy.

JT is another player on same the team.

The kids chant “JT sucks” loud enough and here comes an official NCAA baseball.

What did they have to do?

“I followed him on Instagram,” said another fan.

While the actual home run balls are few and far between, when one does end up in the stands, look who tracked it down.

Brody got another one. Not so sure if the brother is going to share.

One interesting thing besides the chant, remember the player that said, ‘hey, if you follow me on Instagram, I’ll toss you up the ball?”

There were some young kids there and one of them said, ‘I don’t even have a phone.’

