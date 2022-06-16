Advertisement

CWS 2022: Coaches, players excited for NCAA college baseball tournament to get underway

While fans were enjoying the attractions of College World Series Opening Day, teams got their first practices — and rain delay — in on Thursday.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teams are definitely excited to get things started.

“This is the pearly gates of college baseball,” said Jim Schlossnagle, head coach for Texas A&M. ”This is where, this is what you dream about. This is why you do all the other stuff. Nobody gets in the coaching — I hope not — to recruit; you don’t get into coaching to raise money, or go do all the other things. You get into coaching to work with kids and have them see success in the field and end up in the college World Series.”

All eight teams are excited for CWS.

Peyton Graham, infielder for Oklahoma, said he is excited to be playing in the tournament he remembers watching from the stands.

“Been here 10 or 11 years ago, watching the games. Now I’m here playing in it. It’s pretty neat; could not be more excited,” he said.

Some weren’t in the stands but have memories just the same.

“I was just watching it on TV as a kid,” Oklahoma outfielder Tanner Tredaway said. “I’ve never been here before this whole experience has been unbelievable I’m excited to play in front of 25,000 people. I’m looking more forward to that the adrenaline rush — I’m just excited.”

