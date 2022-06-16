Advertisement

College World Series is back! Opening Day a home run with fans

Omaha Baseball Village is already busy with fans from all over the country!
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pandemic hiatus and a year scaled back, the College World Series had Omaha feeling like itself again on Thursday.

Opening day let fans get back to their favorite CWS activities before the men’s college baseball tournament gets underway.

Fan Fest is back. Baseball Village and the food court are back, bigger and better than ever.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s Fan Fest features games for all ages, including a home-run derby, lacrosse, and even basketball.

At the food court, there are picnic tables this year and a new way to purchase drinks at the Old Mattress Factory, where they’re testing out a pilot program allowing card purchases — the rest of the tents are still cash-only. Organizers reminded fans that there are ATMs available throughout Baseball Village.

Thursday night, ahead of Opening Ceremonies, fans will be treated to a special screening of “Field of Dreams” at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

CWS also experienced its first rain delay: Showers put practices on hold for a bit Thursday afternoon and sent fans dodging under tents.

All eight teams are excited for CWS.

