Baseball camp in Omaha recalls baseball star with ‘graditude’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a glance, it’s a baseball camp.

240 kids going station to station with former big leaguers, college legends, and local coaches helping them fine-tune their skills.

But what was happening at Creighton’s Sports Complex Wednesday was about more, it was about what Chris Gradoville stood for.

“It’s about the intangibles off the field and on the field,” Pat Venditte, a former Major leaguer, and Chris’ longtime friend. “How you treat people, how you go about your business, that’s how you’re remembered...It’s how do you make people feel? And Chris made you feel special and that’s why we were all out here today.”

It was the first Chris Gradoville “Graditude” Baseball Camp, gratitude spelled with a “d” is intentional.

”Everyone got treated like they’d been his friend lifelong,” said former Bellevue East HS star Tyler Cloyd, a friend, and former Major Leaguer. “When I heard about the name of the camp it was perfect.”

Gradoville was shockingly murdered the morning of September 30 last year. He was only 37. He prepped at Bryan High School in Omaha before playing at Creighton. He was drafted by Texas in 2007 and spent four seasons playing professional baseball.

His wife Nikki said if Chris could see the dozens of friends and baseball folks who came out for the camp, and the way the kids were enjoying themselves, he’d be humbled and honored.

“He would want these kids to get it,” she said. “To understand that while baseball is such a big part of life, I think for Chris it was a tool that led to being a man and knowing what leadership is and knowing what life’s about, and that was done through baseball for him.”

“He was a good man, good person, good player, good teammate,” said one of the former major leaguers volunteering at the camp, former Millard South HS star Brian Duensing. “I think that’s what he would have wanted, how he would have wanted to be remembered. We’re trying to instill that in these kids, too, the way he lived his life.”

“Chris lived with a heart of appreciation, appreciation for the little things,” Nikki said. “As we would go through life and our married life and times would get hard, he would encourage me. He’d tell me, you know we got to focus on what’s good, we got to focus on the blessings in our life. He just lived with a heart of thankfulness.”

“This can go beyond baseball, it doesn’t have to be a baseball clinic,” Venditte said. He is the camp director and hopes to carry forward Gradoville’s spirit with a variety of camps focusing on positive attitudes. “You know Chris played football, basketball, too. You know this (Graditude Camp idea) would go with anything where there’s good people involved and people that want to convey the right message and go about things the right way.”

Camp proceeds fittingly fund the Chris Gradoville leadership scholarship.

