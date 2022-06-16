168th Street reopens in southwest Omaha, proceed with caution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha has reached a new milestone.

168th Street between Pacific and West Center reopened to one lane each way Wednesday. That is welcome news for those who rely on the street near CHI Health Lakeside.

The city, however, encourages drivers to use caution because that stretch of road remains under construction.

Lane shifts and closures will continue through the summer months on 168th Street and side streets along the way.

Crews first ripped out the pavement in April 2021. That stretch of road was turned into a four-lane road. The area also had drainage problems that needed to be fixed.

