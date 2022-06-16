Advertisement

168th Street reopens in southwest Omaha, proceed with caution

6 First Alert Traffic: 168th Street project on schedule
6 First Alert Traffic: 168th Street project on schedule
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha has reached a new milestone.

168th Street between Pacific and West Center reopened to one lane each way Wednesday. That is welcome news for those who rely on the street near CHI Health Lakeside.

The city, however, encourages drivers to use caution because that stretch of road remains under construction.

Lane shifts and closures will continue through the summer months on 168th Street and side streets along the way.

Crews first ripped out the pavement in April 2021. That stretch of road was turned into a four-lane road. The area also had drainage problems that needed to be fixed.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
The Sheriff’s Office planned to escort his body from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in...
Fremont County Sheriff reports deputy’s death after crash
CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series
Omaha residents concerned with dead CenturyLink landlines

Latest News

Fremont County, Iowa
Fallen deputy returned to his Iowa community
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Former Major Leaguer Pat Venditte speaks to campers at the first Chris Gradoville Grad-itude...
Baseball camp in Omaha recalls baseball star with ‘graditude’
Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire