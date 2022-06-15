UNO student-led group supports trans community, creates space

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Pride Month. And one student group at UNO is supporting students and creating a space for those on the trans-spectrum.

Ally Nelson-Matute is one of them. She’s a senior and the former co-director of the student support group, TRANScend.

“It’s not until you actually meet other people like you, and for me it was in person, that you really start to feel like, ‘I’m not alone,’” said Ally.

Ally is 34. She’s studying biomechanics and fought in the Iraq war. Yet, she said her transition into a transwoman was the hardest thing she’s ever done.

But one student group helped tremendously, she says.

TRANScend meets once a week during lunch. On the agenda: check-ins, guided talks, and a space for people to seek advice.

“It’s incredibly important. It’s for some people the only outlet they have where they can actually feel like themselves for one hour each week,” said Ally.

TRANScend also does events, like game night, movie night, makeup workshops, and more. The group is under Queer and Trans Services at UNO, where the center provides resources and information.

Caenis Bryan is another student at UNO who regularly attends TRANScend meetings.

“It affords the opportunity to where people who have questions, about ‘Oh, how do I do a name change?’ Or how to inquire about such and such surgery. It provides a safe space to access this information without fear of being stigmatized and discriminated against,” said Caenis.

TRANScend helped guide Caenis to change her name on her driver’s license. But mainly, what she and Ally say they got from the group are the intangibles.

“A lot of what I needed for myself specifically was that social support and social network. I’ve met a lot of great people through TRANScend,” said Caenis.

Data shows that now more than ever, young people are identifying as transgender.

Students say that they wish all college campuses had support groups like TRANScend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.