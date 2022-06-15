Traffic impacts in Omaha expected to be minimal during College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the on deck circle is one of Omaha’s most anticipated summer events: the College World Series.

People from all around the country come to see the best teams try to score the championship.

One win for spectators?

You should expect limited impacts from construction projects in the city.

“We have clauses in our construction contracts indicating that they can’t have lanes closed and things like that. You know, maybe stop working for two weeks, open lanes back up and things like that so that people can get to and from where they need to get to for this event.”

A few streets near Charles Schwab Field will see some impacts.

For example, you will want to avoid 13th Street around the beginning and end of games due to heavy pedestrian traffic.

Most impacts within the city should be minimal.

There are a few construction projects that you will want to be aware of during this time, however.

Any projects that are not run through the city, such as the construction on the JFK, will be ongoing.

Also, there will be a major impact to those driving out of Omaha over the weekend.

Interstate 29 will be closed in both directions from Friday night through Monday morning due to a bridge replacement near Loveland.

There will be a detour posted.

As far as parking opportunities for the games, the city suggests you refer to the Park Omaha web site or app.

