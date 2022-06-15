Shooting victim turns up at Omaha hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a local hospital just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after an 18-year-old showed up there with a gunshot wound.

The teen said he had been shot near 50th and Pratt streets, according to the OPD report.

He was later transported from Immanuel Hospital to Creighton University-Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

