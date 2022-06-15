Sarpy County Sheriff’s respond to road rage call, arrest suspect
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided responding to a road rage call Tuesday.
Law enforcement was notified of an armed party in a car. They located the suspect at 84th and Lincoln Road.
A felony traffic stop was being attempted when the two responding cruisers crashed.
The suspect was taken into custody for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.