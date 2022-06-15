Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriff’s respond to road rage call, arrest suspect

Two Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a road rage call when their cruisers collided.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided responding to a road rage call Tuesday.

Law enforcement was notified of an armed party in a car. They located the suspect at 84th and Lincoln Road.

A felony traffic stop was being attempted when the two responding cruisers crashed.

The suspect was taken into custody for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach.
CHI Health patient information likely compromised in cyber breach
Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson
OPD domestic violence unit investigating incident involving Omaha Councilwoman Johnson
Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation
Council Bluffs Police investigating gym locker thefts

Latest News

Nebraska corrections report missing Lincoln inmate
Creighton, Joslyn digitizing Bodmer-Maximilian art.
Creighton profs digitize priceless American artwork
Omaha city council working to approve streetcar redevelopment agreement
New questions raised in Cass County officer-involved shooting
Omaha residents concerned with dead CenturyLink landlines