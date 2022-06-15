Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers ending this morning, afternoon clearing expected

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a night of rain and storms that may have kept you up a bit later than usual, we still have a few showers and a storm or two in the area early today. There is the chance of a few showers at times this morning but they will likely be sparse and light.

Shower Chances
Shower Chances(WOWT)

After we get the showers out of here this morning, clearing skies will allow temps to warm just a bit this afternoon. This will end up being the coolest day of the week and the coolest day we’ll have for quite a while. A high near 80 degrees is likely.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy it because we’ll see much more heat build in for the rest of the week. Highs in the lower 90s are likely to return Thursday and we’ll gradually warm into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is the threat of a few storms by Thursday evening and a couple of those could be severe. The greatest threat looks to be after 7pm and south of I-80 at this point.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

That heat builds more for the first weekend of the College World Series and we’ll likely see quite a few days with highs in the 95 to 100 degree range.

CWS Forecast
CWS Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach.
CHI Health patient information likely compromised in cyber breach
Council Bluffs Police investigating gym locker thefts

Latest News

Severe T-storm Watch
6 First Alert Day: Strong storms expected overnight
Severe weather outlook
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms Tuesday night ahead of a Wednesday cool down
Tuesday heat index
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot Tuesday, an evening front brings a severe storm threat
Staying cool while keeping costs down