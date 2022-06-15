Pottawattamie County officials collecting damage reports following storm

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Emergency Management officials are asking residents to help assess local damage sustained in Tuesday night’s storm.

Most damage was minor, attributed to falling limbs, trees, or high winds, leaving behind debris. While no significant public infrastructure sustained damage, 63 residential or business structures so far have been identified as sustaining damage in the storm as well as some parks and recreational areas.

“Your reports and pictures will be essential in assessing the overall impact to the county,” the release from Emergency Management and Homeland Security states.

Officials started assessments Wednesday, focusing on areas known to have been impacted.

“The heaviest damages observed today were in south-central Pottawattamie County which resulted in a total loss of a business,” the release states.

Additional damage — mostly in residential areas — was observed in parts of eastern Pottawattamie County, including Carson, Macedonia, and rural areas into Cass County.

“The important numbers right now are that there have been zero injuries or fatalities related to this storm event and nearly all utility outages have been restored,” Doug Reed, director of Emergency Management for Pottawattamie County, said in the release.

