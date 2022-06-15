Omaha residents concerned with dead CenturyLink landlines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many senior citizens a home phone is their most reliable form of communication.

Often family and doctors have that number for an emergency. But a few Omaha residents have concerns after their landlines went dead weeks ago.

A test of her home security system left Connie feeling alone and vulnerable, so her last name won’t be given.

Connie is a CenturyLink customer. The monitored security system in her home is linked to a CenturyLink landline. She says that line has been dead since early May.

“I can push two buttons on my alarm system, like ASAP, like I need help right away. I can’t even do that,” Connie said.

Her internet is also down and Connie confirmed she started a CenturyLink repair ticket on May 9th.

“No dial tone, no nothing.”

About five miles away, Ingrid Westhoff says CenturyLink crews have checked her landline three times in three weeks.

Both women rely on flip phones for outside communication.

“I’m afraid to have my battery lower than 50%,” Connie said.

Ingrid borrowed a cell phone for emergencies but needs her landline working again.

“Because when you got to dial out you can get through on this one,” Ingrid said.

While many consider a home phone old school, the two retirees treat it like a security blanket.

“A lot of people would call that number. The doctor would call that number first.”

But Connie says she won’t feel secure until her landline is dialed in.

“He says it doesn’t matter until I have a house phone.”

In a statement, CenturyLink, which now operates under Lumen, says the phone provider understands the urgency of the situation and techs are looking into the cause.

