Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts & First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a brief statement Wednesday morning that the governor and First Lady Susanne Shore have tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement said both were experiencing “very minor symptoms” and that they would be following CDC guidelines and are isolating.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.