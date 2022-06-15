Advertisement

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts & First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Ricketts speaks during a news conference about the new State Operations Center
Gov. Ricketts speaks during a news conference about the new State Operations Center(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a brief statement Wednesday morning that the governor and First Lady Susanne Shore have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said both were experiencing “very minor symptoms” and that they would be following CDC guidelines and are isolating.

