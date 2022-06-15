Advertisement

Nebraska corrections report missing Lincoln inmate

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Tuesday night.

Officials say, Gary Filip, 47, didn’t come back to the facility after his work assignment and he removed an electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

It’s reported the device was found near North 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Filip is described as 6′1″, 210 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

He’s serving 21 years and eight months to 37 years for charges such as robbery, possession of oxycontin, use of a firearm to commit a felony and receiving stolen property. The charges were out of Buffalo and Sarpy counties.

Filip has the possibility of parole in January 2023 with a pending release date in Sept. 2030. He started his sentence in January 2010.

Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

