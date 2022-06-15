Advertisement

Judge lifts major obstacle for Nebraska medical pot campaign

A federal judge in Nebraska raises big questions about the state's petition process.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge in Nebraska has removed a major obstacle for activists who want to legalize medical marijuana via a ballot campaign, ruling that petition circulators no longer have to gather signatures from at least 5% of voters in 38 or more counties.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard issued an order to temporarily bar the state from enforcing the requirement, which is enshrined in Nebraska’s constitution to guarantee at least some buy-in from rural voters before an issue can appear on the statewide ballot.

The ruling comes at a critical time for medical marijuana supporters, who have until July 7 to submit at least 87,000 valid signatures on each of two petitions to Nebraska’s secretary of state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect
Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach.
CHI Health patient information likely compromised in cyber breach
The Sheriff’s Office planned to escort his body from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in...
Fremont County Sheriff reports deputy’s death after crash

Latest News

CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series
Denise Gaver submitted this photo to us following storms that blew through the Omaha-metro area...
Pottawattamie County officials collecting damage reports following storm
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Resources at the Queer and Trans Services office at UNO.
UNO student-led group supports trans community, creates space
University of Iowa athletes file Title IX lawsuit
Iowa swimmers wondered if Title IX suit was ‘going to work’