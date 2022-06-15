Iowa man gets 7-year sentence for purchasing child porn images, videos

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 32-year-old Cass County man was sentenced this week for receiving child pornography.

Aaron William Butcher, 34, of Atlantic, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison followed by seven years supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender and pay $12,000 in restitution, according to a release from the office of Richard D. Westphal, U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Iowa.

The investigation into Butcher’s activities started with a tip made online to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021 saying that child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account. After law enforcement traced his email address to the account, authorities seized his electronic devices, where they found images and videos of child pornography. They also found numerous conversations between Butcher and people he believed to be teenagers, during which he asked to buy child porn images and videos.

The case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative from the Department of Justice. It was investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.