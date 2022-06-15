Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat returns with near record warmth in the forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a break from the heat Wednesday we’re heating up fast! Highs will climb to the low 90s for the Metro on Thursday with the chance for a few returning late afternoon and evening storms in the area. Between 3-4 PM a few isolated storms pop up to the S of the Metro, these stick around through 6 PM moving E into W Iowa. Best chances keep S of the Metro.

Storms Thursday evening (wowt)

Another round moves in after 9 PM and, while best chances again stay S, will come closer to the Metro. We can’t rule out a late evening/nighttime storm. We have an isolated risk for severe weather to the S of the Metro as well. 1″ hail and heavy downpours will be possible.

Storms Thursday night (wowt)

We stay hot for the first day of games at the College World Series on Friday. Highs climb back to the 90s with plenty of sun. Stay hydrated!

Day 1 Game 1 CWS (wowt)

After a stretch of days in the 90s the forecast will heat back up near 100 by the start of next work week. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day because of the intense heat. Highs will be bear record warmth with heat index values up to 105.

First Alert Day (wowt)

