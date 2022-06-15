CWS preview, getting to know all eight teams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dave Van Horn is returning to the state. His Razorbacks were the only one of the eight teams to win a super regional at the plate this past weekend.

Hard to find a hotter team than Ole Miss, the Rebels are five for five so far in this tournament, outscoring opponents 46-11. They didn’t even allow a run this past weekend against Southern Miss. Texas A&M is also hot, winners of five straight. This will be the Aggies third trip to Omaha since 2011 and they never won it all. Same with Auburn, a team that did it the hard way going through Oregon State, the three seed. The four Southeastern Conference teams that made it here were a combined 2-5 in the SEC tournament. They all turned it on the past two weeks and naturally played teams from other conferences.

The favorite though out of the conference was Tennessee. Past tense, because Notre Dame went to Knoxville and beat the overwhelming championship favorite. The Irish are one of four teams to make it to the CWS without playing a home game at any part of the tournament.

Stanford is the only team that fits the profile of the last five national champs. They all had at least 45 wins and 18 or fewer losses.

Texas is back, nothing new for the Longhorns. In 75 CWS years, the program has 38 appearances against 37 years without making it. They could meet Oklahoma after the first round, the Sooners beat Virginia Tech.

These teams have 339 combined wins, which is the smallest number since 1978.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.