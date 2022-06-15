Advertisement

CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series

Officials talk about this year's College World Series at a news conference Wednesday morning,...
Officials talk about this year's College World Series at a news conference Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022.(Ashly Richardson / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for the College World Series on Wednesday talked about the highlights of this year’s event.

Teams were due to begin arriving Wednesday for back-to-back weekends of baseball. Practices start Thursday morning.

Thursday is Opening Day, and events will be free. This year will feature a screening of “Field of Dreams” ahead of the team parade and Opening Ceremonies.

There will be also new items on the menu this year. Stay with 6 News as MECA gives us a closer look at what food you can find at CWS this year.

In addition to digital-only entry, there will again be a clear-bag policy in place as well as metal detectors.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

