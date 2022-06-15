CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for the College World Series on Wednesday talked about the highlights of this year’s event.

Teams were due to begin arriving Wednesday for back-to-back weekends of baseball. Practices start Thursday morning.

Thursday is Opening Day, and events will be free. This year will feature a screening of “Field of Dreams” ahead of the team parade and Opening Ceremonies.

The fireworks are going to be big. Officials say this display will be arguably the best in the US. Officials say it will rival any Fourth of July show. — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) June 15, 2022

There will be also new items on the menu this year. Stay with 6 News as MECA gives us a closer look at what food you can find at CWS this year.

In addition to digital-only entry, there will again be a clear-bag policy in place as well as metal detectors.

