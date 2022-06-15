Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Strong storms expected overnight

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day for isolated severe storms that continue overnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of E Nebraska and W Iowa until 4 AM Wednesday. 1″-2″ hail, strong winds, and heavy rain resulting in some areas of flooding are the main threats overnight.

Severe T-storm Watch
Severe T-storm Watch(wowt)

The highest risk for severe storms in the Metro will be through 2 AM, but we’ll see the chance for strong to severe storms to move through as late as 3 AM, with the highest risk slowing shifting N overnight into early Wednesday.

12 AM
12 AM(wowt)
2 AM
2 AM(wowt)
4 AM
4 AM(wowt)

