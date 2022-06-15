Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Intense, near-record heat Monday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of hot days is on the way to E Nebraska and W Iowa through the weekend and into the start of the work week. Highs will climb to the 90s and eventually 100s with heat index values in the afternoon as high as 105 in the Metro. The near record heat on Monday is why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Day.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(wowt)

Omaha will reach for a high of 102, the record is 103 set in 1974. It will feel hotter than that with heat index values from 100-105 for most areas in the late afternoon.

Heat Index
Heat Index(wowt)

This brings us up to dangerous levels of heat in the afternoon. Stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time out in the heat. While Monday is the hottest day, Sunday and Tuesday won’t be far behind with upper 90s expected. It will feel more like the 100s those days too.

Stretch of heat
Stretch of heat(wowt)

