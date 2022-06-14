Sheriff’s office releases name of Davenport officer who fatally shot man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified as Michael Catton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

He is a three-year veteran of the police department, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

No other information was released Tuesday. The shooting remains under investigation.

Around 12:48 a.m. June 8, Davenport police responded to Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street for a report of a man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, police have said.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Jason James Morales. A wanted check found that he had outstanding warrants, police have said.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between Morales and Catton.

Morales was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died, police have said. Catton had non-life-threatening injuries.

Catton was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to police.

