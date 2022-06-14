Advertisement

Sheriff’s office releases name of Davenport officer who fatally shot man

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified as Michael Catton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

He is a three-year veteran of the police department, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

No other information was released Tuesday. The shooting remains under investigation.

Around 12:48 a.m. June 8, Davenport police responded to Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street for a report of a man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, police have said.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Jason James Morales. A wanted check found that he had outstanding warrants, police have said.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between Morales and Catton.

Morales was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died, police have said. Catton had non-life-threatening injuries.

Catton was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect
Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach.
CHI Health patient information likely compromised in cyber breach
Fremont County Sheriff reports deputy’s death after crash

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Nurtec® ODT
Omaha Everyday: Nurtec® ODT-Revised Version
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Iowa man gets 7-year sentence for purchasing child porn images, videos
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
U.S. Government recommending prison time in case against former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry
CWS Traffic Impacts
CWS 2022: Traffic impacts in Omaha expected to be minimal during College World Series